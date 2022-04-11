Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading 5% Higher

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $59.08. Approximately 19,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,162,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

