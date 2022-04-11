Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $62.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.08 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,623,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 357,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,296. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

