Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) will report $62.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.08 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,623,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 357,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,296. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.