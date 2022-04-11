Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.