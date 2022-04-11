Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $174.11 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

