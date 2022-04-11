TFC Financial Management Acquires New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.14. 43,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,668. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $99.39 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

