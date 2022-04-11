The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:GDV opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

