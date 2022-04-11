The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:GDV opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.