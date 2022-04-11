The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $20.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,877. GAP has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

