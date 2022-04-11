The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.