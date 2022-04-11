The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

