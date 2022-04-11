The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.54. 160,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $317.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

