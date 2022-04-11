The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.28. 147,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

