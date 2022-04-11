The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643,275 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $87,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

