The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $147.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

