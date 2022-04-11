The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $328.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.77. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

