The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,662,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 256,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.