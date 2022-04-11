TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TMST stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
