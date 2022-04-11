TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

