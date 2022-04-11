TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $169.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.10.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.