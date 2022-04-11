Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.66

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 34053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

