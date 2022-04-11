TotalEnergies’ (TTE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

