Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Toyota Motor worth $919,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $11,451,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,452,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

TM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

