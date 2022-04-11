TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 4.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $13.93. 12,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,100,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

