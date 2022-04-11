TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $183,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.31. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,707. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

