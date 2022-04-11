Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 3,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,172.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.