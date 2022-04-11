Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.30 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

