Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 64097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.