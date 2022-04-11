Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

