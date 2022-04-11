Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.55.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
