Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

TRIB opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

