TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,782,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,613. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

