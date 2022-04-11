TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.16. 71,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $115.79.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

