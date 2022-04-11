Truist Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

