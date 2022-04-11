Truist Financial Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $49.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

