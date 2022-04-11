Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
