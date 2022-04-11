Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

