Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $69.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

TCNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,897. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

