Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

