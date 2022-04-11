Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TWTR stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

