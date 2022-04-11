Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. 20,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.