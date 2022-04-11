U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

U Network (UUU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $549,745.77 and $4,159.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
