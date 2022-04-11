UBS Group Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 85

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.