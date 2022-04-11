UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.34 ($49.82).

FRA:FPE opened at €25.05 ($27.53) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

