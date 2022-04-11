UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.70

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.70 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.22), with a volume of 100398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.
About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)
UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.
Further Reading
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.