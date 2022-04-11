Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

