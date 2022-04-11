Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $88,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $406.20. 5,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.12. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

