UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.92 ($18.59).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.