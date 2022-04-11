Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.98 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00012239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,850.28 or 0.11897960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00185808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00376983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

