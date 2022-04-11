Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,167. Unilever has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

