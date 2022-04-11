Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.73.

UNP stock opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

