Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.87 or 0.07402468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.16 or 0.99727924 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

