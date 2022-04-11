United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce ($4.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.75). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,018. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

