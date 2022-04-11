United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.01

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$100.01 and last traded at C$100.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

