United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

X stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

